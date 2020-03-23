NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Tons of fresh food is being donated to a local food bank because of COVID-19, which is helping needy families.
Nearly 36,000 pounds of food, practically 18 tons were donated by the two tribal casinos, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, to the Gemma Moran Food Bank in New London.
The Gemma Moran Food Bank, operated through United Way, may be light on volunteers theses days because operation changes were made because of COVID-19, but the coolers and racks are full of donated food.
On Friday, manager Dina Sears Graves said both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort casinos donated nearly 18 tons of perishable food that would have gone to waste because the casinos are closed.
“Again, those are the healthy food items, so we’re very fortunate to pass that along to the community,” Sears-Graves said.
Passing food along is important, but pantries will no longer have shoppers coming in.
“What’s happening, we’ve gone to a complete online ordering system where our pantries and community meal sites and anybody else that gets food from the warehouse can actually go to an online order form and we prepare the orders ahead of time,” Sears-Graves said.
Easing the drain on the food bank are the grab and go lunches provided by school districts are allowing pantries and soup kitchens to shop for families needing dinners.
The food bank is taking in donations from the local big box stores. Normally they would have a lot of meat, bur right now, people are going to the stores and buying up meat so there is nothing for the food bank.
As the food bank prepares for Tuesday’s pickups, they’re also looking down the road when weeks ahead when the shelves thin out and hopefully the virus flattens out.
“We are going to need food here, especially as this thing goes on,” Sears-Graves said.
The food bank still needs help. Donations such as baby food, peanut butter, cereal, and tuna fish are needed. They also need volunteers.
For more information, click here.
