(WFSB) -- In an effort to continue helping struggling families throughout the pandemic, food banks across Connecticut have added new emergency drive-thru distribution sites across the state.
These sites will be similar to the one at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, which was set up by Foodshare over nine months ago. That site will reopen on Jan. 12.
RELATED: Foodshare returns to Rentschler Field, announces winter schedule
The new distribution sites will be in New London, Norwich, and Norwalk.
Connecticut Food Bank will set up drive-thru food distributions starting Friday, Jan. 8, in New London at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church; Wednesday, Jan. 13, in Norwalk at Calf Pasture Beach; and Monday, Jan. 25, in the parking lot at 28 Stonington Road, across from Pistol Pete’s Bar And Grill, in Norwich.
The new sites will run weekly throughout the winter months with an end date to be determined.
“These weekly emergency food distributions in New London, Norwalk, and Norwich are a result of the combined resources and expertise made possible by this expected combination of the two food banks,” said Connecticut Food Bank Board member Wes Higgins. “These new sites will go a long way to increase access to food for people in Connecticut struggling with hunger due to the pandemic.”
Statewide Drive-Thru Food Distribution Schedule:
Norwich: Mondays, starting 1/25, at 28 Stonington Rd., Norwich, in the parking lot across from Pistol Pete's Bar and Grill, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
East Hartford: Tuesdays, starting 1/12, at Rentschler Field, 615 Silver Ln., East Hartford, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Norwalk: Wednesdays, starting 1/13, Calf Pasture Beach, 99 Calf Pasture Beach Rd., Norwalk, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
New London: Fridays, starting 1/8, St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 10 Huntington St., New London, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 2-1-1 or click here, visit Foodshare’s website here, or Connecticut Food Bank’s website here.
