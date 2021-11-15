WFSB- Supply chain issues are impacting nearly every type of business in Connecticut. These issues are particularly impacting food supplies. While this food shortage is certainly impacting households, it is also affecting some food pantries.
The Cornerstone Foundation in Vernon is just one example. They say they are not getting enough products like produce or water which could cause trouble for the holiday giveaways.
The Anja Rosenberg Kosher Food Pantry is trying to fill up a full van to ease the strain on demand this holiday season.
“Our biggest concern for this upcoming week is making sure we have turkeys to give away. We’re going to be feeding 300 families,” says Katie Hanley, the CEO of Jewish Family Services of Greater Hartford. Hanley says she has learned to deal with the nationwide food shortages, especially as demand is going up due to the pandemic.
“All the food in our pantry is kosher which adds another element of what we want to make sure we have, certain stable items for everyone that’s kosher so between the ordering of bulk food and getting the donations we’re able to meet the increase need,” says Hanley.
The Cornerstone Foundation in Vernon says that turkey isn’t the only thing that’s missing.
“When you look at these tables, usually they are full from the beginning to the end with produce, so I know produce has been an issue getting good produce. As the stores are having problems getting the items then that trickles down to us,” says Sharon Redfem, Executive Director of the Cornerstone Foundation.
She says their pantry has a shortage in meats and produce. They too have learned how to deal with increased demand and are ready to give families some food for Thanksgiving Week.
“Some of the can goods some of the other things that have become more expensive, we’re not seeing that much of a donation as we used to. People may be donating some of the less expensive items as opposed to the high-end things,” says Redfem.
Cornerstone depends heavily on grocery stores, so the shortages they have impact the pantry. For now, they are hoping people continue donating.
If you would like to donate or find out more about the Cornerstone Foundation, click here.
If you would like to donate or find out more about the Anja Rosenberg Kosher Food Pantry, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.