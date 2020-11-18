(WFSB) -- With Thanksgiving next week, food pantries and soup kitchens are gearing up for a season like no other.
According to ‘Feeding America,’ there will be more than 600,000 people across the state looking for help this holiday.
However, this year is much different for local pantries and community kitchens.
On any given day, the small team at Covenant Shop Kitchen in Willimantic is juggling multiple roles.
They’re passing out canned goods, packing pantry boxes for families, and collecting winter clothing.
Also, now that a local soup kitchen is closed due to COVID concerns, they’re serving lunch and dinner daily.
“We’ve leveled off at two-and-a-half times normal, but just before Thanksgiving, we’re seeing numbers skyrocket again,” said Kimberly Clark, executive director at the Covenant Shop Kitchen.
Those picking up a bite to eat will say this kitchen is their lifeline.
But as their lines and request forms double, the Covenant Shop Kitchen said their ability to serve is being challenged.
Clark said they’re working with fewer volunteers because of the pandemic, and their usual food donations have decreased.
“Our allotment from the food bank was cut in half this year, but our requests doubled so we’re buying turkeys,” Clark said.
It’s a dilemma that isn’t unique to eastern Connecticut.
“The agencies that we work with tell us they see up to 50 percent increases in the people that are visiting their programs, and their orders to us are increasing accordingly,” said Paul Shipman, spokesperson for the Connecticut Food Bank.
Shipman said as their orders go up, they’ve received more monetary funds than actual food this year.
He said they’ve purchased more food than the past six years combined.
“Sadly, we don’t see major shifts downward in need. A lot of families are still struggling,” Shipman said.
Shoreline soup kitchens and pantries works with those families every day.
“We are down to about 850-900 at this point. Which is still well over our normal. We’re still 50-60 percent over our normal,” said Amy Hollis, executive director of Shorelines Soup Kitchens and Pantries.
As the holidays get closer, both kitchens are preparing to serve to-go meals and other items to communities in need.
For folks looking to help Connecticut families, officials said donations, in the form of money, non-perishable food, clothing, time, are welcome.
“Help the volunteers that have been working so hard during this pandemic to keep their doors open, keep food moving out to folks in need,” Shipman said.
Covenant Soup Kitchen
220 Valley St., Willimantic
Accepting: Clothing, non-perishable items, money, volunteers
Donations can be made on its website here, Facebook or in person.
Shoreline Soup Kitchens
Multiple locations on the shore
Donations can be made on its website here, or Facebook
Connecticut Food Bank
To make a donation, click here.
