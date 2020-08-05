CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- Thousands were still without power on Wednesday, including many restaurants.
With that comes concern over food safety for businesses that don’t have generators.
The Chesprocott Health District oversees food service establishments in Cheshire, Prospect and Wolcott.
In that area, 98 percent of roughly 200 restaurants lost power, and the health district was busy visiting every food establishment in the area.
If restaurants don’t have power and don’t have the proper refrigeration, they cannot open.
The health director says it’s been hard on a lot of restaurants, first with the pandemic, and now with the power outages, but keeping the public safe is the biggest priority.
As for refrigerators in homes, residents will have to be careful with what they consume if the fridge loses power.
Fruits and vegetables are usually fine, but people have to be cautious with dairy products, meat, and cold cuts that are not being kept cold.
“Food, anytime it’s in your refrigerator and it gets above 41-45 degrees, should be consumed within four hours. Anytime your refrigerator is down like it is now, the best thing you can do is maybe go to the grocery stores,” advised Chesprocott Health District Health Director Maura Esposito. “I know we’ve been out, and some of the grocery stores are out, pack some ice in it and it will try to keep your refrigerator cold.”
If perishable foods aren’t kept cold, it’s dangerous because you don’t know what kind of viruses or pathogens can be in that food. You also don’t want to risk it and get a food borne illness.
The health district is also making sure pharmacies in the area are keeping vaccines safe, because vaccines are susceptible to time and temperature.
