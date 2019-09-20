HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Clarifications were announced Thursday night amid backlash over a prepared foods tax.
The tax led Republican lawmakers to call for a special session and it also confused consumers.
A five page document was released by the Department of Revenue Services on Thursday night. It contained more specific guidelines.
The tax, which goes into effect on Oct. 1, would increase the tax on prepared meals at grocery stores by 1 percent. That means shoppers would pay 7.35 percent instead of 6.35 percent.
There were a lot of questions about what was defined as a "meal."
The revised guidelines include catering services performed by a supermarket, such as sandwiches, coffee or tea prepared at a deli counter or elsewhere for takeout.
It goes on to say meals in areas of a supermarket where food is intended to be consumed in the supermarket, such as at snack bars or food courts, are taxable.
Officials said the meals are also taxable even if taken out of the store.
Republican lawmakers, like Sen. Len Fasano who long criticized the new tax, called the clarification better.
However, he said there are still a lot of questions.
"I think that’s cleared up to a tune of 90 percent, but the sandwich at Stop and Shop is not taxed. I think this does tax it. I think. But I’m not sure those are still questions," Fasano said. "There has to be certainty in the statute. People have to know by reading the law whether they are following it or not."
Republicans said they are still pushing for a special session to iron out the details of the tax.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the original guidance about the meal tax was too broadly interpreted and not reflective of what was intended. He said he hoped the new guidelines will help people better understand it.
The revised plan can be read here.
The next thing the socialist are going to tax will be the air that you breath. When are you people going to realize you get nothing for nothing and the the Democrats lie to you just to get you to vote for them. They know all the 'Free' stuff they promise will not work. CT is failing because of them. You can stop this by not voting for a Democrat/socialist!
