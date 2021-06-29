NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- While plenty spent the day on Tuesday looking to cool off, for others it was nearly impossible.
It was a scorcher down on Long Wharf in New Haven where the food trucks are.
While nobody wants to cook when it’s hot out, those food truck operators have no choice since it’s their business, their livelihood.
Rachid Hmidouche and his wife have been dishing up delicious Moroccan food for the last five years from their spot at Ingalls Rink.
On days when its sizzling outside, standing behind a grill that’s doing the same can be pretty rough.
“We cook here so its outside, 95, inside is going to be 110 or something,” Hmidouche said.
With no air conditioning, and close quarters, the husband and wife team said they drink a lot of water to keep cool.
While they’re out from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. serving up the lunch time crowds, they’re also dealing with the hottest part of the day.
“Most of the customers, they have a break for one hour, so they all come together, so you need to be fast and you need to keep the grill on. This is how we do it, been doing it for a long time,” Hmidouche said.
It’s the same over on Long Wharf at the busy Food Truck Paradise, where the popular taco trucks are always packed with customers.
On Sachem Street, the carts offer up a wide variety, from Middle Eastern, to African, Mexican and Thai.
For coworkers, who found a spot under a shady tree and an ice cold drink on Tuesday, it made for the perfect lunch.
“It’s great that they all have cold beverages, pretty reasonable, picked the nice table, got here earlier so that made it easier,” said Vijay Jain, of New Haven.
For Hmidouche and his wife, and all the other crews, what would make it a little easier for all of them are some cooler temps.
“Summer is the good time, for us to make money, but it is also so hot,” Hmidouche said.
He added that it’s really tough in July and August, but they will get a little break from the heat later this week.
