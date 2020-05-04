EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) - As COVID-19 continues to hurt Connecticut families, Foodshare began its second week of donations at Renstschler Field.
This is now the second week food share has been set up here at Rentschler field. They've been giving out about 30,000 pounds of food a day - the most ever.
Even before they open at 8:30 in the morning there are lines of people waiting. On this Monday 400 cars were waiting.
Foodshare gives out something different every day, today there was lots of fruit -bananas and pineapples --- yogurt --onions as well as containers of soup.
Food share is seeing people from all over, they are young, older, black, white ---and they are all in situations where they are struggling to put food on the table.
And they are grateful for what food share is doing.
"Absolutely I am. I am a senior and disabled and it’s a challenge," Rhonda Slatterly said. Because when I do decide to go to the grocery store, I am scared to death. So, I appreciate this and being out here. I appreciate the chance these people are taking."
"currently I am school but it’s really hard for me to find a job right now --not many people are openly hiring so I've been doing a lot of runs like this to help at the house as much as I can," Luc LaCasse said.
None of this would be possible without volunteers.
"You see the need that is obviously there due to the current pandemic. But it's also great to see the communities coming together being able to provide all this food.," volunteer Genevieve Coursey said.
Foodshare need donations ---but monetary ---if you want to donate food that's better at local food banks. If you want to help Foodshare you can do that online, by clicking here.
Regarding the food share & facemark drive ups. Would be more convincing if the drive up vehicles were not so new, expensive & looking like they just came out of a free car wash. Free stuff does crazy things to lot of folks. Same people who will claim PTSD, rather than give up unemployment + $600/week. Kudos to our frontline workers doing their jobs with limited resources.
