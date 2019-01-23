BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday marked the 33rd day of the partial government shutdown.
President Donald Trump told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi he still wants to go ahead with his State of the Union address next week, but she said, not while the government is shut down.
Pelosi sent a new letter and made it clear the president isn't welcome to speak in the house chambers until the shutdown ends.
Trump said he would look for a new venue.
Friday will mark two missed paychecks for federal workers since the shutdown began 33 days ago.
A Bloomfield charity is stepping up to help make sure federal workers impacted by the partial government shutdown never go hungry.
The men and women who work at the TSA headquarters aren't bringing home a paycheck but they can bring home groceries thanks to Foodshare.
Richard Hiscox is the warehouse and facilities manager at Foodshare which means a big part of his job is making sure connecticut families who need a little help can get nutritious and delicious options.
“We had a bunch of these veggie platters you can't go wrong with a veggie platter,” said Hiscox.
On Wednesday night, Hiscox and Foodshare worked with a group of folks who aren't regulars here, federal employees who are impacted by the partial government shutdown.
“This is why we exist. This is why we're here is to help people when they hit a rough patch in life. Certainly, none of these people would ask to be without a paycheck for a month,” Hiscox said.
Foodshare gave out nearly fifteen hundred pounds of food and interviewed a slew of grateful federal workers.
“It affects everyday life when you're not getting a paycheck,” said Hiscox.
TSA employee Joyce helps to support her granddaughter Brooklynn and says Foodshares generosity makes a big difference.
“My mortgage isn't getting paid the light bills not getting paid the groceries aren't getting paid thank god for food share for helping out,” Joyce said.
Foodshare knows the need will only grow so the charity will hand out food twice a week to federal workers for as long as the shutdown lasts.
Hiscox says it's an honor to help.
“You’re serving the public everyday out there you're not getting paid right now this is our chance to serve you. This will pass you're not going to need it forever and that's what we are here for,” said Hiscox.
The charity will host two events for federal workers every single week during the shutdown.
They’ll hand out food outside the Foodshare office in Bloomfield on Wednesday nights.
Then, they'll go to the TSA headquarters in Windsor Locks on Thursday mornings.
