HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford announced that Foodshare is partnering with Hartford Public Schools to distribute thousands of pounds of fresh food to families.
More than 10,000 pounds of fresh produce will be donated by Sysco and FreshPoint to families on Friday.
There will be three meal pick-up locations around the city, which are Burr School at 400 Wethersfield Avenue in the oval parking lot; SAND School at 1750 Main Street in the staff parking lot; Hartford Public High School at 55 Forest Street near the tennis courts.
The pick-up hours at between 9 a.m. and noon.
Families will be able to pick up produce including lettuce, asparagus, broccoli, zucchini, cucumbers, spinach, and tomatoes.
“We are very grateful to Sysco, Freshpoint, and Foodshare for helping us make sure Hartford families get these fresh, healthy vegetables,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “The team at Hartford Public Schools is working incredibly hard to distribute food to families, and we’re also very grateful to them for all their work behind the scenes.”
Personnel will be on scene to make sure everyone is practicing social distancing.
