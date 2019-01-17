WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A food charity organization will deliver food to employees impacted by the partial government shutdown.
Foodshare said the special delivery will be made to TSA employees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
Fruits, vegetables, and snacks were all part of the pop-up food pantry.
From noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Foodshare said the federal employees could stop by a pop-up pantry to pick up some free food.
The truck will be located in the employee parking lot on Schoephoester Road.
Dana Murgita has been a TSA employees at Bradley for 16 years.
"We have individuals whose spouses, their wives work for TSA as well, that means zero is coming in," said Murgita.
Every little bit helps. These are essential employees, many are responsible for security at the airport.
They have to do their jobs, but not getting paid is tough.
"I can't imagine what these individuals and their families are going through, which is why if we are able to help in any small way, we are happy to do that," said Jason Jakubowksi, Foodshare president.
TSA employees, more than 300 at Bradley and at Tweed-New Haven Airport, appreciate what's being done for them.
"They've missed their first paycheck. Who know is they'll miss their second, third, or fourth. Who knows how long this will go. The pain will significantly be felt the longer they go without collecting a paycheck," said William Csontos, TSA Federal Security Director.
Foodshare said it created a special government shutdown webpage for federal employees who may need assistance. It can be found here.
