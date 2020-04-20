EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Families around Connecticut are wondering where their next meals will come from.
To help with that need, Foodshare will be giving away food all week at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
On Monday, Foodshare had 35,000 pounds of food. Volunteers began loading food into cars around 8:30 a.m., but cars began lining up two hours before that, extending to the end of the parking lot for most of the morning.
Foodshare will be doing this every day beginning at 8:30 a.m. and taking cars until noon.
The need for food assistance is so high right now because so many people are out of work, as well over 300,000 people have filed for unemployment over the last month.
One thing to keep in mind, according to Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski, is that a lot of the people on Monday are experiencing food insecurity for the first time. They are people who recently lost their jobs, and many of them don’t qualify for food stamps, and they don’t really know where to go for help.
Jakubowski said he wants to keep this going as long as he can, but he's worried about donations and volunteers.
Foodshare usually can count on help from grocery stores, but they can't do that right now. So instead, Foodshare is buying food.
“We didn't know what to expect, we didn't know if it was something people were going to respond to, but clearly there's a lot of need out there,” Jakubowski said.
Gov. Ned Lamont came by on Monday to help hand out food, saying the federal government needs to step in and make sure food is getting to where it’s needed.
Meanwhile the Dalio Philanthropies are giving $1 million, half to Foodshare and half to the Connecticut Food Bank.
