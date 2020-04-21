EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Foodshare is helping families as long as possible until food and money runs out.
Volunteers with the program are distributing groceries in East Hartford on Tuesday, as they did Monday, and will continue to for the rest of this week.
One of the main root causes of food insecurity is poverty, according to Foodshare.
Many families are struggling financially because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Being short on cash means they don’t have enough to afford healthy and nutritious food and keep up with bills.
A growing number of people, maybe for the first time in their lives, are seeking help getting groceries.
Families lined up outside of Rentschler Field two hours before distribution started on Monday.
The size of the stadium helped provide the space needed for social distancing for what turned out to be the largest distribution event ever for Foodshare.
Families received a bag with apples, onions, potatoes, and more to help them maintain a healthy lifestyle.
"With a mom of four, it is a great help. I mean, the wait was extensive, but it was worth it," East Hartford resident Terri-Ann Walker told Channel 3.
Foodshare’s CEO said the organization will help as long as possible.
Grocery stores account for 75 percent of donations to the program, a number not being met right now.
"We've had to purchase food. Food banks are not in the business of purchasing food. We typically get it donated to us," said Foodshare president and CEO Jason Jakubowski.
Foodshare is relying on donations to stay open.
Distribution continues this week from 8:30 a.m. to noon everyday.
The group will look at numbers, but won’t know until Thursday whether it will have enough food to return next week.
To learn how you can donate to Foodshare, you can click or tap here for more information.
