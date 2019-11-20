SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Many people need a helping hand to get by and now is the time to give back with the holidays coming up.
Foodshare is hosting the Jack Bannan Memorial Turkey Trot to collect food for those in need at Stop & Shop in Simsbury, and several other locations.
Jason Jakubowski announced back on Nov. 7 that the organization needed 15,059 turkeys and $451,770 this year.
The event is being held on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations in Connecticut:
- Avon -- Big Y and Miller Foods
- Bloomfield -- Geissler's Supermarket
- Canton -- Shop Rite
- Granby -- Geissler's Supermarket
- Simsbury -- Stop & Shop, Fitzgerald's Food, and Kane's Market
Channel 3's Scot Haney helped bring in some turkeys at the Simsbury Stop & Shop from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Turkeys, money donations, and non-perishable items are accepted and can be dropped off at any of the locations.
Credit cards are accepted and checks can be made out to Foodshare with the notation, "Jack Bannan Turkey Trot" in the memo section.
More information on Foodshare's drive, including how to donate online, can be found on its website here.
