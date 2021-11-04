(WFSB) -- An annual Thanksgiving tradition for a great cause needs your help.
Foodshare launched its "Turkey and a Thirty" campaign, collecting turkeys and donations for families in need.
The annual drive brings in thousands of turkeys to help those who are less fortunate on Thanksgiving.
Foodshare is currently collecting turkeys and $30 donations.
This year it's is hoping to gather 50,000 turkeys for families in need in Connecticut.
For more information, click here.
