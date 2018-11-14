BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Foodshare launched it's annual "Turkey and Thirty" drive last week and said the need is great.
As part of it, the charity organization held its turkey trot on Wednesday at a number of collection points.
At the Bushy Hill Road Stop & Shop in Simsbury, Channel 3's own meteorologist Scot Haney helped collect nearly 400 turkeys during Wednesday morning's live broadcast.
Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski said the organization is looking for 15,621 turkeys and $468,630.
"Every one of those [turkeys] is assigned to a particular family," Jakubowski told Channel 3 on Friday morning. "They applied, they've gone through our system. Those are real turkeys, real families in need here in Hartford and Tolland County."
Jakubowski said once the holidays end, Foodshare's work continues. That's where the money comes into play.
"The turkey is so people can have a good Thanksgiving. It's the holiday season, it's very important," Jakubowski said. "The $30 helps us do our work year round."
Channel 3's own Scot Haney was out collecting turkeys on Wednesday in Simsbury.
He was at the Stop & Shop on Bushy Hill Road from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
"If you want to come on out, there are a lot of people from last year who already said they are coming again this year," Haney said.
Foodshare held drives across Hartford and Tolland county on Wednesday
For more information, including other drive locations, head to Foodshare's website here.
