EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Over the past four months, Foodshare said it has served more than 135,000 households at its drive-thru food distribution site at Rentschler Field.
It’s been an ongoing effort over the course of the pandemic.
Starting in September, Foodshare said the food distribution site will be operating on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
Foodshare’s Institute for Hunger Research & Solutions did a recent study that showed over 80% of visitors to the East Hartford site were willing to go to other sites to get food, but most were unaware of existing programs.
“Over the next few weeks, we will continue to educate our community on the resources available to them throughout Greater Hartford to access free food,” said Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO.
Foodshare has over 60 mobile sites throughout Hartford and Tolland counties, along with a network of nearly 200 pantries and meal programs.
“We remain grateful to Governor Lamont, Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz for allowing us to continue to use Rentschler Field,” said Jakubowski. "In particular, we also want to thank Mike Freimuth and the Capital Region Development Authority for all of their support over these past few months. Distributing food is certainly not the intended use of the Rentschler complex, but the CRDA has been incredibly understanding of our critical work at this very difficult time."
Starting Sept. 1, the site at Rentschler Field will only be operating on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
To find a Mobile Foodshare, text “FOODSHARE” to 85511 or click here.
To find a food pantry and other resources in your area, call 2-1-1 or click here.
