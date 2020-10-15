BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A charity organization is distancing itself from the White House after it says a letter from the president was included in food boxes for those in need.
Foodshare said the United States Department of Agriculture required the letter from President Donald Trump to be included in "Farmers to Families Food Boxes."
The boxes have been distributed by Foodshare and have been coming with the letter already inside.
Foodshare's president and CEO, Jason Jakubowski, released a statement on Thursday.
Foodshare has been distributing USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes since May. On September 29, those boxes began to contain letters signed by the President. Upon inquiry, we were told that the USDA is now requiring the food vendors who produce the boxes to include the letter through October 31. As a nonprofit organization, Foodshare does not engage in any political campaign activity. We strongly urge the USDA to reverse course and relieve their individual food vendors of the requirement to include the letters. Foodshare serves all people and we know that hunger doesn’t care if you are a Democrat or a Republican; if you are liberal or conservative. Hunger affects all communities, all ideologies and members of all political parties. The distribution of food to those in need should never be politicized for any reason.
Trump's letter told recipients that safeguarding the health and well-being of U.S. citizens is one of his highest priorities.
"As part of our response to the coronavirus, I prioritized sending nutritious food from our families to families in need throughout America," Trump wrote.
The president said his administration was responsible for the delivery of 50 million Farmers to Families Boxes to families over the last four weeks.
Read the president's letter here or below:
Foodshare said it has served more than 165,000 households and handed out more than 4 million meals over the past five months at its drive-thru event at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
That event continues through Oct. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
More information can be found on Foodshare's website here.
