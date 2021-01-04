EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – After announcing it would be shut down for the winter, Foodshare announced on Monday that the food distribution would remain open.
Food distribution at Rentschler Field in East Hartford will start back up again on Tuesday, January 12.
Foodshare had said that its final food giveaway was being held on December 29. This was due to the cold weather.
“We successfully served hundreds of thousands of people with the Rentschler Field distribution during the spring, summer and fall, but winter weather in New England is always an incredible challenge. Our team worked tirelessly throughout the holidays to find a way to keep this distribution site going through the winter, and we are happy to report our efforts were successful. Thanks to the continued support of Governor Lamont and the State of Connecticut, and thanks to a generous discount from our friends at Euphoria Event Solutions in Windsor, we will be able to continue our Rentschler Field distribution through the winter months,” said Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO of Foodshare.
Foodshare has been giving out food at Rentschler Field since the start of the pandemic. The East Hartford distribution site alone has served over 225,000 household and distributed over 6 million meals.
Many of these families were new to food insecurity due to COVID-19.
The winter schedule for the food distribution will be on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The gates will close at 1 p.m.
Foodshare is encouraging people to connect with additional resources in their community.
And end date has yet to be determined.
There will be one allocation of food per car to ensure that there is enough food for everyone.
To find a pantry and other resources, people can dial 211.
For more information on Foodshare and its programs, head to its website here.
