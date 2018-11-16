BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Foodshare's annual "Turkey and Thirty" drive continued on Friday with several thousand turkeys still needed.
Foodshare CEO Jason Jakubowski said the organization is looking for 15,621 turkeys and $468,630.
Friday, Foodshare it was more than halfway to its goal with 8,594 turkeys.
However, money donations lagged behind at $71,335.
As part of of the push, the charity organization held its turkey trot on Wednesday at a number of collection points.
At the Bushy Hill Road Stop & Shop in Simsbury, Channel 3's own meteorologist Scot Haney helped collect nearly 400 turkeys during Wednesday morning's live broadcast.
"Every one of those [turkeys] is assigned to a particular family," Jakubowski told Channel 3 on Friday morning. "They applied, they've gone through our system. Those are real turkeys, real families in need here in Hartford and Tolland County."
Jakubowski said once the holidays end, Foodshare's work continues. That's where the money comes into play.
"The turkey is so people can have a good Thanksgiving. It's the holiday season, it's very important," Jakubowski said. "The $30 helps us do our work year round."
Foodshare penciled in other drives at Bishops Corner in West Hartford on Friday until 4 p.m.
They'll also be at the Back East Brewery in Bloomfield on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, including other drive locations, head to Foodshare's website here.
