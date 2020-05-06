EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As COVID-19 continues to hurt Connecticut families, Foodshare is still pumping out donations at Renstschler Field.
Foodshare announced on Wednesday that it will continue the donations through the month of May.
“With no decline in attendance, we have made the decision to keep our emergency food distribution running through the month of May,” said Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO of Foodshare. “The financial support from our corporate and community partners plus an incredible group of volunteers is what is allowing us to continue this work. We also remain grateful to Governor Lamont, Lieutenant Governor Bysiewicz and the Capital Region Development Authority for allowing us to continue to use Rentschler Field.”
Foodshare said as the lines continue to grow, it is providing food to approximately 1,200 households per day.
In a recent survey, Foodshare said it estimates that approximately 70 percent of those served at the drive-thru food distribution are new to food insecurity.
“Our goal is to keep this operation running throughout the duration of this crisis,” Jakubowski said.
Food is being distributed Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 29, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at 615 Silver Lane, East Hartford. It’ll be closed on May 25.
Mobile Foodshare an outdoor pantry-on-wheels, to find a site near you please text “FOODSHARE” to 85511 or click here.
To find a food pantry and other resources near you, call 2-1-1 or click here.
