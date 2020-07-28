EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Foodshare will continue to distribute food to people in need through most of August.
The charity organization will be at Rentschler Field in East Hartford on weekdays from Aug. 3 through Aug. 28.
Foodshare said it has served more than 100,000 households and distributed more than 3 million pounds of food over the course of past three months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are grateful for our volunteers who continue to donate their time and to all of our donors who are helping us fund this very expensive distribution,” said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Foodshare. “We will keep this operation running five days per week through the end of August, but at some point beyond August, we are going to have to start scaling back. The Rentschler Field distribution was never intended to be permanent, which is why we are encouraging everyone who is in need of food to also visit one of our partner programs or one of our Mobile Foodshare sites in Hartford and Tolland counties.”
A recent survey conducted by the Foodshare Institute for Hunger Research & Solutions showed that an estimated 70 percent of visitors at the Rentschler Field food distribution said that no one in their household has ever gone to a food pantry or mobile Foodshare site before COVID-19. Over 80 percent said they would be willing to go to other sites to get food.
“We remain grateful to Gov. [Ned] Lamont, Lt. Governor [Susan] Bysiewicz and the Capital Region Development Authority for allowing us to continue to use Rentschler Field.” Jakubowski said.
Rentschler Field is located at 615 Silver Ln. in East Hartford.
Distribution hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Foodshare said the gates will close promptly at noon.
Anyone who wishes to donate to the cause can do so at Foodshare's website here.
