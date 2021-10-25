EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – After running emergency drive-thru food distributions for 18 months, Connecticut Foodshare has announced it will be ending the sites on Oct. 30.
The drive-thru distributions began at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the peak of the pandemic, Foodshare said sites were serving more than 2,000 households per day, and has provided more than 14 million meals through the sites alone.
“These drive-thru distributions started as a two-week project, and they ended up lasting 18 months – and we couldn’t have kept them going without our volunteers and support from the state Department of Agriculture,” said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare. “We always said that these emergency distributions would not last forever and given Connecticut’s high vaccination rate and active job market, it’s time for us to shift back to our regular programming. We have nearly 700 community partners throughout the state, which means there are numerous options for people to access food after these drive-thru sites close.”
Foodshare encourages people who need assistance to reach out to a local pantry or meal program in their community.
