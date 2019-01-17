WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A food charity organization will deliver food to employees impacted by the partial government shutdown.
Foodshare said the special delivery will be made to TSA employees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
From noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Foodshare said the federal employees can stop by a pop-up pantry to pick up some free food.
The truck will be located in the employee parking lot on Schoephoester Road.
Foodshare said it created a special government shutdown webpage for federal employees who may need assistance. It can be found here.
