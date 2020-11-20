EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Foodshare's food distribution at Rentschler Field in East Hartford will continue into December.
The charity organization made the announcement on Friday.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foodshare said this site has distributed 7 million pounds of food, and has served over 210,000 households.
“As we head into the holiday season we know that the need is great but that with winter weather conditions we will need to continue tapering off the distribution at Rentschler Field over the next few weeks,” said Jason Jakubowski, President and CEO of Foodshare.
Food distributions will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and will continue at the East Hartford site until Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The site is closed Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
One allocation of food per car will be given out to ensure there's enough food for everyone.
Foodshare encouraged people to reach out to its network of more than 260 partner pantries and meal programs in greater Hartford. It said its partner programs have food and resources available to help community members who have been struggling with food insecurity.
To find a pantry and other resources, people can dial 211.
For more information on Foodshare and its programs, head to its website here.
