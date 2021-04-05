EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An alarming increase in food insecurity across the state has been reported since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each week volunteers with Foodshare have been working to help fight hunger in Connecticut.
As a Foodshare truck arrived on Hamilton Road in East Hartford on Monday, volunteers quickly got to work.
Tables were set up, boxes were unloaded off of the truck and bags were filled.
“It is significant you get people that come out here early to make sure that they can get their allotment of the food that is being distributed to them,” said Dana Hyatt, safety coordinator, Foodshare. “A lot of these people have lower incomes or have lost jobs.”
The truck has been visiting various sites across the state since before the pandemic.
The organization said the need has changed in the last year.
“We saw a big hit initially,” Hyatt said. “And then it just kind of reached a peak and then it stayed steady for a while. But every once in a while, we get some ups and downs.”
Each day, the Foodshare truck visits different sites and alternates on a two-week cycle. Monday’s stops included East Hartford, Plainville and Simsbury.
“You can see that everyone appreciates what they’re getting,” Hyatt said. “They’re grateful.”
One in seven people across Connecticut are at risk of hunger.
Volunteers said it’s rewarding, being able to make a difference.
“And it really gives you a perspective on your personal life,” said Marygene Cosma Jordan, volunteer, Foodshare. “I have a lot of gratitude for what I have.”
Pam Bell has been volunteering with Foodshare the last three years.
“I enjoy it, they appreciate it and it’s something that I love doing, it’s just giving back,” Bell said. “If we don’t help each other, we’re in trouble.”
More information can be found on the Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare's website here.
