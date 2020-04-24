EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Foodshare wrapped up its first week of a food giveaway in East Hartford.
The charity organization said it plans to be at Rentschler Field for at least two more weeks.
Foodshare said it may continue longer, but it will reassess in 10 days.
"We look forward to continuing it at least the next two weeks, I imagine we'll be continuing it long before that," said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Foodshare.
It reported a little more than 1,000 vehicles to which they've handed out roughly 22,000 pounds of food per day, leading to more than 100,000 pounds of food given out this week.
Some people told Channel 3 that they waited in line for hours this week, some getting in line two hours or more before the food distribution began.
The event has been beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
At that point, a backup of vehicles could be seen as far back as 2 to 3 miles.
Foodshare has been stationed in the parking lot and split up the distribution to help the line go faster.
The charity said it is also continuing its normal operations and working with some 280 partners to get food out to the communities.
With record unemployment, many people are finding themselves without food for the first time.
That was the reason for the food distribution effort.
People can simply drive up and volunteers place the food right in their trunks.
"I lost count of how many people, how many come through crying, so thankful for what we're doing for them," said Dom Piccini, Foodshare logistics manager. "It breaks your heart."
"It's really helpful," Erica Perry, of Vernon. "I'm appreciative, just grateful."
"The next two weeks we'll definitely be here, and then we'll reassess the Wednesday before we end in two weeks to see if the need is still there, number one, and then decide if we still continue, if i still have product available," Piccini said.
Foodshare said one issue is that it has had to buy a lot of its food.
Grocery stores typically account for about 75 percent of donations.
Demand, however, has prevented that.
Foodshare said it will see if it has enough financial support to keep the distribution site going.
Anyone looking to donate can head to Foodshare's website here.
