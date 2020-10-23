EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Foodshare's emergency food distribution event at Rentschler Field in East Hartford will continue throughout November.
The charity organization made the announcement on Friday.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foodshare said it has served nearly 200,000 households and provided more than 5 million meals to people in need.
“Heading into the winter months we will continue our operation at Rentschler Field two days per week," said Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO, Foodshare. "We are grateful for all of the community support, which will allow us to stay open at Rentschler Field through November so we can continue to address the high demand for food assistance we are seeing in our community."
In November, the distribution days will be Tuesdays and Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.
The event will be closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Thanksgiving.
One allocation of food per car will be given out to ensure there's enough food for everyone.
Foodshare encouraged people to reach out to its network of more than 200 partner pantries and meal programs in greater Hartford. It said its partner programs have food and resources available to help community members who have been struggling with food insecurity.
To find a pantry and other resources, people can dial 211.
For more information on Foodshare and its programs, head to its website here.
