BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Foodshare's annual "Turkey and Thirty" drive is still on, but with a few changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The drive actually kicked off on Nov. 1, but without in-person collection drives.
Instead, Foodshare said it purchased some turkeys in advance for those in need.
It's the money for those turkeys that's coming from donors.
To make a donation, head here.
"Community members will be able to donate to Foodshare to support the purchase of a turkey (or more!) for a neighbor in need," Foodshare said. "Your monetary gift will help Foodshare achieve our goal: To provide thousands of families with the food they need on Thanksgiving and beyond."
Foodshare said the demand for food assistance has increased significantly during the pandemic.
It expects to distribute more than 20,000 turkeys this year.
More information about Foodshare itself can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.