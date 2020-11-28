HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a stolen vehicle led to the arrest of two juveniles.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says that auto theft detectives had located a Land Rover that had been reported stolen out of Hopkinton, Massachusetts.
Two juveniles were found in the front seat of the vehicle.
When officers moved in, the juveniles got out and fled the area, prompting police to chase after them.
Both juveniles were taken into custody after an, what was described as, extensive pursuit.
A list of charges weren't immediately available.
