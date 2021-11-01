NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – The state has released footage from an incident in Norwich last week where shots were fired at a police officer.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night where police received a 911 call about shots being fired in the area of Westwood Park in Norwich.

That's when police saw a man walking in the area while carrying a rifle.

He was identified as 28-year-old Andrew O'Lone.

Police said O’Lone began firing multiple shots at the front windshield of an officer's cruiser.

The officer involved, Officer Scott Dupointe, said after being shot at, he did fire back at the suspect.

Neither the officer nor the suspect were shot.

O’Lone fled the area but was later found at his home, a short distance away from the scene.

He was taken into custody and charged with criminal attempt at murder, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, assault on a police officer, possession of an assault rifle, possession of a high-capacity magazine, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal mischief.

He was held on a $1 million bond.

Due to the fact that the Norwich officer fired back, the state’s Office of the Inspector General is investigating.