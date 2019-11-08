BRISTOL, CT (WSFB) – As the sun begins to set, high school football games across the state will be in full swing.
Cold temperatures and wind gusts will be affecting the players and fans of the games.
The Bristol Central High School Rams will be taking the field again Newington.
The school fight song won’t be played because below-freezing temperatures have sidelined the band altogether.
“The cold weather can actually damage some of the instruments. When you talk about the hot breath and condensation, some of the instruments can get damaged, so it’s just easier to avoid any issues like that,” said Principal Pete Wininger, Bristol Central High School.
The sudden winter-like blast put a damper on the Friday Nigh Football.
The players across the state will still battle it out on the field in below freezing conditions.
The pads provide some warmth and coaches say the players have been preparing for it.
“You can’t simulate winds in practice, but we have been out in winds this week and you just do the best you can with it,” said Coach Jeff Papazian, Bristol Central High School.
They admit, without the band, the home field advantage loses its luster.
“We appreciate those guys who come out and help us, and get everybody fired up, but it might hurt a little bit tonight,” Papazian said.
Some of the players said they’re excited for this weather.
