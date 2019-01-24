FOXBOROUGH, MA (WFSB) - Super Bowl LIII is less than two weeks away and both the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are preparing.
Fans are getting ready too.
The game brings it back to where the Patriots' dynasty started.
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were underdogs when they beat the St. Louis Rams in 2002.
Since then, they've earned a total of five rings.
For the third straight year, New England is playing for a Super Bowl trophy and said it's all about practice.
"It's a fun backfield to be a part of," said Rex Burkhead, Patriots running back. "Sony and James just do a tremendous job in their roles. And we love competing for one another and we love rooting for one another."
"It's just a good group of men. We all like each other, we all have a good time," said Kyle Van Noy, Patriots linebacker. "You guys probably see it every day. We're always messing with each other, making fun of each other. So it's just a good group to be around and play for and play hard with."
The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. on Channel 3.
