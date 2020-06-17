SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces drugs and driving under the influence charges after South Windsor police said she drove her vehicle into another that was parked on private property.
Police also said that it wasn't the first time that day Michelle Duperry, 29, of Granby, was charged with those kind of crimes.
South Windsor police said Duperry was driving on Monday just after 5 p.m. when she struck the other vehicle.
During the course of the investigation into the collision, officers determined that she was under the influence of an unknown substance. They said they requested she submit to standardized field sobriety tests.
Duperry failed the tests and was taken into custody where she was then tested by a drug recognition expert, police said.
A search of Duperry’s vehicle revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia and alprazolam pills, which Duperry admitted were not prescribed to her.
Officers also found paperwork from the Granby Police Department, which indicated Duperry was arrested within the last 24 hours for similar charges, including DUI.
She was charged with DUI (second offense), possession of a controlled substance, possession of
less than a half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Duperry was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Aug 13 at 9 a.m.
