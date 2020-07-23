SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - For the first time in half a century, there will be no apple fritters on the Southington Green this year.
The Zion Lutheran Church said that with cancelation of the Southington Apple Harvest Festival due to COVID-19 concerns, it would not be selling the treats at the corner of Main and Alchemy streets.
"Our committee met on several occasions to discuss options and begin the planning process," said John Miller, president, Zion Lutheran Church. "We surveyed our congregation and met with town officials to seek their advice."
The committee met on Monday to review all of the information it had collected and evaluated options.
"After a very heartfelt discussion, our committee voted not to open our apple fritter booth this year," Miller said. "The decision to not make apple fritters for the first time in 50 years was not an easy one by any means."
The overwhelming theme has been the health and well-being of the community.
"Our discussions gave us a unique insight into the intense measures that the owners and employees of our local restaurants, bakeries and other food establishments have had to adopt over the past several months to stay in business and serve our community," Miller said. "It’s overwhelming. Please support them as much as you are able during this difficult time."
