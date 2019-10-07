(WFSB) -- Forbes magazine has put out its list of the wealthiest people in America.
Rounding out the list of the 400 richest people in the country at number one is Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.
Right behind him is Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft.
However, seven of those 400 people call Connecticut home:
- Ray Dalio, 70, is the founder of the world's biggest hedge fund firm, Bridgewater Associates, which manages $160 billion. He’s worth $18.7 billion and ranks at #26.
- Steve Cohen, 63, oversees Point72 Asset Management, a $13 billion hedge fund firm that restarted managing outside capital in 2018. He’s worth $13.6 billion and ranks at #35.
- Karen Pritzker, 61, is one of 11 billionaire Pritzker heirs. Her grandfather, A.N. Pritzker, built industrial conglomerate Marmot and the Hyatt hotels. She’s worth $5 billion and ranks at #131.
- Vince McMahon, 74, is chairman and CEO of entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He’s worth $2.9 billion and ranks at #296.
- Cliff Asness, 53, is the co-founder of AQR Capital Management, a money management firm that oversees $200 billion. He’s worth $2.8 billion and ranks at #306.
- Stephen Mandel, Jr., 63, started his hedge fund firm, Lone Pine Capital, in 1997. He’s worth $2.8 billion and ranks at #306.
- Bradley Jacobs, 63, created XPO Logistics, a commercial transportation company that ships heavy goods like washing machines to homes. He’s worth $2.1 billion and ranks at #388.
For a look at others across the country and where they rank, click here.
