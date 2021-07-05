Lorin Richardson Forecast--
On Monday we start with isolated showers but there is hope for sunshine in the afternoon with the high of 80 inland, 78 shore and partly sun. The clouds will begin to build overnight with lows of 62-69 degrees.
On Tuesday it will be hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms. The low will be 66 and the high will reach 91 inlands, 86 by the shore.
Wednesday will also be hot and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The low is 69 and the high is 90 inlands, 86 by the shore.
Thursday will be warm and there will be rain and thunderstorms with the low of 67 and the high of 83 inlands, 80 by the shore.
Friday is a chance of rain with mostly clouds in the sky, the low will be 64 and the high will be 80 inland, 79 shore.
Saturday is warm with isolated showers the low will be 64 the high will be 80 inland, 81 shore.
Sunday will be warm with more isolated showers. The low will be 69 and the high of 85 inland, 83 shore.
