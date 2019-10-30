NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - City officials have elected to move the New Haven Truck-or-Treat event indoors because of the weather forecast.
The event, which is scheduled for Thursday, October 31st, will still go forward, but now at Wilbur Cross High School.
The Truck-or-Treat was previously scheduled to be held from 6-8 p.m. at Edgewood Park, but due to the heavy rains forecasted for the area, the decision to move the event indoors was made.
City officials have not made any changes to "more traditional trick-or-treat" activities and are just asking those who venture out to use extra caution due to the conditions with visibility being key. They are suggesting parents provide their kids with flashlights or reflective clothing to make it easier to vehicles to see them.
The Trunk-or-Treat event is open to all city residents 13 years or younger who are accompanied by an adult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.