HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Saturday will be wet and soggy as a coastal storm tracks through our state, bringing a soaking rain.
The morning will begin dry, but a steady rain will arrive later this afternoon, creating wet surfaces and the possibility of slippery roads.
There is a brief possibility this morning for snow or a wintry mix, but nearly the entire storm will be rain because temperatures will be above freezing, according to meteorologist Mike Cameron.
Spotty rain or a wintry mix will develop between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
As the day progresses, the rain will become steadier and heavier, especially during the late afternoon and evening.
Temperatures on Saturday will peak in the low to mid 40s in many parts of Connecticut.
The soaking rain is expected to end near or shortly after midnight, said Cameron.
After the rain passes, the sky will become partly cloudy and overnight lows will range from 30 to 35 degrees.
Estimated rainfall totals are between 0.75" and 1.50".
