(WFSB) - Move over gingerbread, there's a new house in town.
Better Homes & Gardens said there's some tasty competition to the classic holiday tradition from Oreo.
Oreo's Chocolate Cookie House kit will hit store shelves at Big Lots soon, according to the magazine.
The kit includes the cookie pieces for the foundation, fruity gummies, candy jewels, regular-sized Oreos and mini Oreos for decorating. White icing holds the construction together.
Better Homes & Gardens said the kits come in two sizes, a small for $5 and a large for $10.
Big Lots said customers can get them on Friday.
Read more on the magazine's website here.
