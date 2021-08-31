Former army sergeant explains whether Taliban could use our weapons against us

(WFSB) - After twenty years in Afghanistan, the U.S. spent billions of dollars on military equipment that is now in the hands of the Taliban.
A former Army sergeant believes some equipment could be used against us, but not all of it.
Former Army Sgt. Jonathan Gonzalez went to Afghanistan in 2010 with the very specific mission of training the Afghan army.
"We trained some of the Afghan national army soldiers on our humvees and what not. We also did community projects, building schools," Gonzalez tells us.
We talked with the Danbury native and he says based on what he saw first hand ten years ago, he’s not surprised that the Taliban is back in control.
"A lot of the stuff was easily foreshadowed when I was working with the Afghan soldiers. They had kind of a cultural attitude where we had to provide a lot of things for them, like if we trained them on humvees, we had to provide the fuel to train them. They wouldn’t use their own diesel," Gonzalez explained.
Now, it’s not just gas.
The Taliban has billions of dollars worth of American weapons, technology, and military grade transportation.
"It is definitely very disheartening to see that the Taliban has acquired so much equipment that we provided for the afghan national Army," said Gonzalez.
Many in the country are worrying and wondering, could that equipment now be used against us, so Eyewitness News asked the sergeant.
"Our communications that’s left behind, our drones, a lot of that, in theory, could be deconstructed and used against us in future conflict," noted Gonzalez.
Gonzalez says much of the arsenal may be too advanced or too expensive for the Taliban to maintain.
"The weapons system I’m not as concerned, only because it’s not easy to get your hands on the type of ammunition we used. A lot of it is very expensive, so they’ll expend whatever they have, but even the black hawk helicopters are very maintenance intensive to keep going, so they’ll be able to fly them and use them right now, but until they require maintenance that are beyond their capabilities," added Gonzalez.
Even though the Taliban is back in control, Sgt. Gonzalez says he does not feel his efforts were in vain.
