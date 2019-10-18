NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A bookstore manager is accused of stealing $15,000 through book returns.
According to police, 24-year-old Samantha Kobuta of North Haven conducted more than 150 fraudulent returns while she worked at Barnes & Noble in North Haven.
Detectives began looking into the case at the end of August.
They said they concluded that she took $15,000 worth of cash during a 3 month period.
Kobuta was taken into custody on Friday.
They charged her with second-degree larceny and held her on a $25,000 court-set bond.
