MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man already suspected of killing a woman in Meriden last summer has been charged with her murder.
Tuesday, Meriden police said they secured an arrest warrant for Jason Darnell Watson that charges him with murdering Perrie Mason.
Watson faced a judge on Wednesday.
Mason was reported missing on Aug. 18, 2019.
Days later, her remains were found at Bay State Textiles recycling center in Waterbury, where Watson worked.
A lengthy investigation ensued by detectives with the Meriden Police Major Crimes Division. A warrant to formally charge Watson with murder was granted.
"The Meriden Police Department would like to thank the Connecticut State Police, Waterbury police, New Haven FBI Office, the Department of Children and Families, and the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance," police wrote in a news release.
Mason, a mother of two, broke up with Watson, but the two were still living in together when she vanished.
Police say Watson was the last person to see her alive, and point out that while searching their Meriden home, “Watson referred to Mason in the past tense saying, ‘she was a good person’.”
Days later, police say they found garbage bags containing Mason’s charred remains in the woods behind a Waterbury recycling center where Watson worked at as a manager.
According to the arrest warrant, surveillance video shows Watson buying lighter fluid at a Walmart, and driving Masons’ car to the recycling center in the early morning hours when it was closed.
He’s on surveillance video there, but police say the feed cuts out and don’t come back until days later.
Police said Watson’s DNA was found on the power cord pulled to disabled the system, and point out the recycling facility houses a compactor, “big enough to fit a body.”
The warrant states “The ME believes the likely sequence of events was that Mason was killed, then her body was crushed, and then set on fire."
Watson has been held on $2.5 million bond since last August, as police initially charged him with assaulting and strangling Mason just days before she disappeared.
On Wednesday, it was learned his criminal history dates back to 1998.
“Seventeen priors, multiple convictions for violation of probation, possession of narcotics, failing to register, violation of protective order. I did get a chance to read the warrant, the allegations are very disturbing,” said Bail Commissioner Betsy Bryan.
Outside of court, Watson’s attorney says his client continues to proclaim his innocence.
“The warrant seems to spell out a very circumstantial case,” defense attorney Dean Popkin said. “There’s no eyewitnesses, there appears to be some weak forensic evidence, but that forensic evidence doesn’t link to him in any way I can see at this point.”
Watson is now being held on $3 million bond and is expected to appear in court again on July 17.
