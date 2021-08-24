NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A vacant building in New Britain is slated to be torn down as city officials look toward the property's future.
The office of New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart says the former Burritt Bank building located at 267 Main Street has been shut down since the early 1990s.
Once it's torn down, Jasko Development will be in charge of turning the property into an 83,000 square foot, five story building that would be home to 90 apartment units and 6,000 square feet of retail space.
"This is another piece of the City’s ongoing development plans aimed at improving quality of life in New Britain and making it an even more attractive place to live, work and play," Stewart said.
Demolition on the property is slated to begin on Wednesday.
Mayor Stewart is expected to discuss the project at 11 that morning.
