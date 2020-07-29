(WFSB) – Former candidate for Connecticut governor, Oz Griebel, has died after being hit by a car last week.
Griebel was struck by a car while jogging in Pennsylvania on July 21.
Former candidate for governor struck by a car in Pennsylvania
His family confirms he died as a result of complications related to the crash on Wednesday.
“The Griebel family is very appreciative of the outpouring of support they've received since the accident and will share information about services once arrangements have been made,” a spokesperson for the family shared.
Griebel ran for governor twice in Connecticut, the most recent being in 2018 as an independent.
He was also the former President and CEO of the MetroHartford Alliance.
Governor Ned Lamont, whom ran against Greibel in 2018, released a statement saying, “Oz Griebel’s heart was with the State of Connecticut – he loved this state and the people who live in it, and he enthusiastically believed that its best days are ahead. I loved listening to his spirited energy whenever he spoke about the opportunity to make Connecticut and the Hartford region an even better place to live and work. We can all take a page from his commitment to work across the aisle and remove politics from policy. He will be missed, and I extend my deepest sympathy to his family. There is no place like Oz, and there was no one like Oz.”
