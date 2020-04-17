HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a big concern these days for healthcare workers and first responders not having enough safety masks.
There's a shortage in Connecticut, which has prompted a call to action.
Former candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is collecting personal protective equipment and distributing them to workers.
He has started a foundation to raise money to buy safety masks, and so far he's been able to collect more than 500,000.
In the past week he has been distributing them to first responders in 150 cities and towns across the state.
On Friday, he was in Hartford dropping off masks to the police officers and firefighters.
“We were hearing stories of nurses reusing these masks, actually putting them in paper bags at night. We heard about some of the rest homes where you have infected people there. We were tired about hearing about it,” Stefanowski said.
"We ordered some stuff but it takes months to get them in, so any donation we receive is critical. It’s much needed and very important for us,” said Hartford Fire Department Assistant Chief Rodney Barco.
The Hartford Fire Department said they use about 2,000 masks per day.
"The officers are going to do not just to keep themselves safe but they're interacting with the public and they want to keep the public safe too,” said Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody.
Stefanowski and his volunteers have also delivered masks to more than 200 nursing homes. The masks cost $0.75 each.
The masks are coming from all over, like New Jersey and New York, and they need to act fast.
"When it’s a crisis like this, you can't wait. These brokers want cash on delivery, they don't want a lot of forms,” Stefanowski said.
Ironically, many of the PPE’s are coming from China, and of all places, Wuhan where the coronavirus started. It’s also where most medical supplies are made.
Stefanowski has partnered up with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven to collect donations.
For more information, click here.
(1) comment
The Fire Chief says it takes months to get them. Where did Stefanowski get half a million?
Brian Duffy
