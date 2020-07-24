(WFSB) – A former candidate for Connecticut governor was struck by a car in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
Oz Griebel, the former President and CEO of the MetroHartford Alliance, was hit by a car while jogging on Tuesday.
Griebel’s family says he is currently receiving medical care in Pennsylvania.
His family released a statement on Friday saying in part, “The Griebel family welcomes all thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time."
Griebel ran for governor as an independent in 2018.
