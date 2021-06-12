CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - A former Cheshire Academy student is alleging she was sexually assaulted by a teacher while attending the prestigious school.
The former student, now a resident of Pennsylvania, is only being identified as Jane Doe in a lawsuit that was filed earlier this week.
According to the lawsuit, Doe, who was around twelve at the time, first met the teacher, Matt Nelson, when she was attending the academy's middle school.
Doe alleges in the suit that the abuse first started on campus when Nelson would groom her and keep her after school, where he would touch her inappropriately behind closed doors.
During the Winter of 2004, the suit said that Doe was also assaulted by Nelson while on a field trip that required multiple overnight stays at a hotel.
Nelson drugged Doe, held her in his hotel room, and sexually assaulted her, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit went on to say that Doe continues to suffer from severe and permanent emotional distress and deprivation of the full enjoyment of life as a result of the assault.
She also continues to see professional counseling.
Doe is now seeking to hold Cheshire Academy accountable, saying in the lawsuit that the school was negligent when hiring, retaining, and supervising Nelson.
The lawsuit claimed that staff members failed to fulfill their duty to students by ensuring its employees did not use their position to injure minors by sexual assault and/or sexual contact.
Other duties the suit says the academy failed to fulfill include failing to properly train employees/volunteers, including, on the risks, dangers, and signs of sexual abuse, and failing to properly implement policies and procedures to prevent child sex abuse.
Doe is seeking $75,000 in compensation from the school.
It is unclear when Nelson was last employed by the academy.
Eyewitness News has reached out to Cheshire Academy, but they have not yet returned our request for further comment.
