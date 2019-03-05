HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There’s a big push to help those with mental health problems and drug addiction.
On Tuesday, Patrick Kennedy, a former congressman, came to Connecticut to testify on a bill to require insurance companies to treat these illnesses the same as medical.
Kennedy is very open about his struggles with mental illness and addiction.
While there are services available, he says the problem is insurance companies are failing to pay.
“We don't want any more separate and unequal treatment,” said Kennedy.
Kennedy has been vocal about his own struggles and has taken the lead on removing the stigma on mental illness.
“We don't want to be told when we come into the hospital that your illness is not the same,” Kennedy said.
This is second visit to CT to push insurance companies to step up the plate and treat all illnesses the same.
This summer, he was with Governor-elect Ned Lamont at a treatment facility in Hartford.
Now, he's supporting legislation that will require insurance companies to prove they are covering what they should be and that medications be covered as well.
Aetna recently paid a fine in Massachusetts for creating too many barriers. It is now taking steps to improve mental health care.
Several states have taken action.
"It places the burden on proving compliance on the insurer instead of what they usually do is dump a bunch of info on the insurance agency and say, ‘you figure it out,’” said Tim Clement, American Psychiatric Association.
"Alec told me I should be honest, and everyone should know about the disease that has taken the lives of so many of his young friends,” said Dita Bhargava.
Dita Bhargava knows the pain of addiction. Her son Alec was bi-polar and died from an overdose of opioids.
“He was in recovery and then he relapsed, and we went through several cycles of treatment and every cycle we were challenged with the burdens of insurance approval,” said Bhargava.
A similar bill was introduced last year.
It passed the Senate, but the House never voted on it. The hope is this year, it will be passed.
