Nina Kapur

CBS New York and former News 12 Connecticut reporter Nina Kapur.

NEW YORK, NY (CBS/WFSB) - CBS New York and former News 12 Connecticut reporter Nina Kapur has died.

The station reports she was involved in a moped accident Saturday in the city and died at Bellevue Hospital.

Kapur joined the team in June 2019 and was known for her contagious smile and love for storytelling.

Friends and colleagues paid tribute to her on social media.

WCBS anchor Chris Wragge wrote "our hearts are broken."

WCBS reporter John Dias called Kapur a "true angel on Earth."

Last week, Kapur tweeted that she had just returned from a 5-day trip to Denver and was "feeling refreshed and ready to get back to work."

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. WFSB (Meredith Corporation) contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.

