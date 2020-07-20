NEW YORK, NY (CBS/WFSB) - CBS New York and former News 12 Connecticut reporter Nina Kapur has died.
The station reports she was involved in a moped accident Saturday in the city and died at Bellevue Hospital.
Kapur joined the team in June 2019 and was known for her contagious smile and love for storytelling.
Friends and colleagues paid tribute to her on social media.
WCBS anchor Chris Wragge wrote "our hearts are broken."
Our hearts are broken. @CBSNewYork @ninakapur1 we will miss your smile, your warmth, your presence. Rest In Peace young lady. pic.twitter.com/b4rBhvHWGx— Chris Wragge (@ChrisWragge) July 20, 2020
WCBS reporter John Dias called Kapur a "true angel on Earth."
Finding it hard to report today, but pulling myself together because I know @ninakapur1 wouldn’t want me to fall apart. She was a true angel on earth, and now she is a real one in heaven. Love you, Nina! RIP. @CBSNewYork and the world lost one of its best. pic.twitter.com/cTH1ZRoXuH— John Dias (@JohnBDias) July 20, 2020
Last week, Kapur tweeted that she had just returned from a 5-day trip to Denver and was "feeling refreshed and ready to get back to work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.